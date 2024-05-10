© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Former Allied Supreme Commander of NATO discusses global topics including war in Ukraine

By Jenny Hamel
Published May 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM EDT
Flags of NATO member countries flap in the wind outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. NATO foreign ministers gathered in Brussels on Wednesday to debate plans to provide more predictable, longer-term support to Ukraine. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

NATO marked the 75th anniversary of its founding last month. The organization formed in the aftermath of World War II and originally included 12 founding members. Over the decades, the trans-Atlantic alliance has grown to include 32 member nations with a shared mission of global security and peace.

Conflicts in Bosnia, Afghanistan and now Ukraine have tested the might and mettle of the alliance over those 75 years.

Admiral James Stavridis the former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO from 2009 to 2013 has been vocal about the need for member countries, particularly the U.S., to show unwavering support for Ukraine during the war with Russia.

Admiral Stavridis was recently in Northeast Ohio to speak at an event organized by the Cleveland Council on World Affairs. Ideastream Public Media’s Jenny Hamel talked to him on the “Sound of Ideas” about NATO’s longevity, the war in Ukraine and how AI may impact global conflicts.

Guest:
-Admiral James Stavridis, former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO

