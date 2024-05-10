Contractor paints over pro-Palestinian protester on CWRU campus | Reporters Roundtable

The president of Case Western Reserve University has apologized after a contractor spray-painted over a pro-Palestinian protester on campus.

The university hired contractors to remove messages written on the campus' "Spirit Wall" that the administration deemed antisemitic and threatening. Protesters have been encamped at the university since last week, rallying against the Israel-Hamas war.

Mayor Justin Bibb says an appointed senior public safety adviser has resigned from the newly created job. Phillip McHugh, the mayor's former college roommate, accepted the role in March.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District reached a tentative agreement on a new contract with its teachers union this week. The teachers' existing contract was due to expire at the end of June.

A Republican state representative has introduced a bill to make not wearing a seat belt a primary offense. Currently, it's a secondary offense which means police cannot pull you over if they spot you not wearing a seat belt.

There is still no fix for ensuring that President Joe Biden will appear on the Ohio ballot in November. An existing law requires candidates be certified 90 days before an election. This year, that date falls on Aug. 7, but Democrats won't gather to nominate Biden until Aug. 19 when the Democratic National Convention begins in Chicago.

A bill that would require Ohio's public schools to limit cell phone use by students during the school day is on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine. The Ohio House passed the bill Wednesday. The Senate passed the measure last month.

We will discuss these stories and others from the week on the “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable.”

Guests:

-Josh Boose, Associate Producer for Newscasts, Ideastream Public Media

-Anna Huntsman, Akron-Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV