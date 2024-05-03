© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Cleveland poet George Bilgere reflects on time and aging in new book

By Drew Maziasz
Published May 3, 2024 at 4:52 PM EDT
The cover of poet George Bilgere's new collection titled "Cheap Motels of My Youth."
From Maya Angelou to Dylan Thomas and from Mary Oliver to Alfred Lord Tennyson, poets have always written about the experience of aging. It's a topic that's ripe for reflection and full of metaphor and meditation.

Cleveland poet George Bilgere's new collection of poems "Cheap Motels of My Youth" is full of those reflections.

He looks back at how his parents raised him; how his own life might or might not echo that of those parents; how time seems to go by quicker as one grows older and what it's like to be the father of two young boys.

Ideastream Public Media Coordinating Producer Drew Maziasz sat down with Bilgere for the "Sound of Ideas" to talk about the new collection of poems.

Guests:
-George Bilgere, Poet, “Cheap Motels of My Youth”

Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
