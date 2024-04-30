As local news coverage declines, the student-run Oberlin Review celebrates 150 years

This month, The Oberlin Review celebrates its 150th anniversary. The student-run newspaper marked the occasion with a panel discussion of Oberlin alumni, some of whom worked at the Review during their time at the college and went on to careers in journalism. The newspaper staff also released a special 150th anniversary edition, full of stories from Oberlin College and Conservatory’s history.

While that anniversary is commendable, the significance of The Oberlin Review also lies in the fact that it is the only newspaper publication of record for the city of Oberlin, after the Oberlin News-Tribune closed in 2018.

Tuesday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll talk to the two co-editors-in-chief of The Oberlin Review about the paper’s longevity, in addition to how they not only cover the college, but also the community.

Also during this show, we'll discuss a new guide that acts as a roadmap to Northeast Ohio’s potential switch to a “green economy.”

“The Practical Guide to the Green Economy: How To Grow the Everyone Economy in a Green Future” was recently published by the Fund for Our Economic Future. It discusses the importance of incorporating green goals and principles into the business practices of companies in our region.

Fund for Our Economic Future President Bethia Burke will join us to discuss how these climate focused practices will not only benefit a company’s bottom line, but also maximize community benefit.

Finally in the hour, a conversation with Northeast Ohio poet George Bilgere. Bilgere recently published a new collection of poetry, “Cheap Motels of My Youth,” where he writes about topics like growing old, parenting and nostalgia.

Guests:

- Bethia Burke, President, Fund for Our Economic Future

- Delaney Fox, Editor-in-Chief, The Oberlin Review

- Nikki Keating, Editor-in-Chief, The Oberlin Review

- George Bilgere, Poet and Author, "Cheap Motels of My Youth"

- Drew Maziasz, Coordinating Producer, Ideastream Public Media