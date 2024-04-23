Zero waste goes beyond recycling and composting. Northeast Ohio experts share what's involved

You may have heard that one ideal way to take care of the planet is to practice zero waste, but what does that mean and how feasible is it for everyone?

All this Earth Week, the "Sound of Ideas" is diving into environmental topics and on Tuesday's show, we'll explore the concept of "zero waste sustainability" which includes everything from recycling to composting to consuming less.

The concept isn't new. There was a zero waste movement during the early 2010s which eventually fell by the wayside due in part to some critics calling it unrealistic and exclusionary.

And while it may seem unattainable, environmental experts say it may not be impossible but also imperative. A study published earlier this year by the United Nations Environment Programme projected that global municipal waste generation will grow to 3.8 billion tons by the year 2050.

All that waste can impact our environment and also public health.

To begin, we'll discuss what's involved with going "zero waste" and learn about local organizations taking steps to address waste reduction in their communities.

Later, we'll meet the next octogenarian highlighted in this year's Crain's Eight over 80 awards.

These individuals have had incredible lives and careers and are continuing to make an impact in their community. Last week, we met 81-year-old philanthropist, Ron Harrington who is funding medical discoveries around the world, as well as 83-year-old nonprofit leader Betty Smith, who co-founded En-Rich-Ment that offers music- and arts-based classes to children in Stark County.

This hour, we'll meet another member on the list — 81-year-old Nick Kostis, the longtime proprietor of Pickwick & Frolic, whose combination restaurant, cabaret and comedy club helped transform Downtown Cleveland.

Guests:

-Doreen Schreiber, Business Recycling Specialist, Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District

-Ross Widenor, Chair of the Core Team, Summit of Sustainability Alliance, Summit County

-Fred Michel, Ph.D., Professor, Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, Wooster

-Nick Kostis, Proprietor, Pickwick & Frolic