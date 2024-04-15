Months after Ohio's Issue 1 amendment passed, abortion access is still being legally challenged

Since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, it has been up to states to determine abortion access through legislation, the ballot box and the courts.

Last November, Ohio voters enshrined reproductive rights, including the right to abortion, in the Ohio Constitution, but the access parameters are still murky as some laws remain on the books that contradict the new amendment.

For instance, the ACLU of Ohio and Planed Parenthood recently announced a lawsuit to eliminate a mandatory 24-hour waiting period before patients can access abortion care, among other regulations they call "discriminatory restrictions."

And nationally, the state of abortion access could be impacted by the U.S. Supreme Court, that will decide whether or not the Food and Drug Administration's approval of a common medication abortion pill can stand.

On Monday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll start by discussing where things stand after the passage of Issue 1 in Ohio and discuss where abortion access stands nationwide.

Later in this hour, we'll talk to Ideastream Education Reporter Conor Morris about his latest conversation with the new president of Youngtown State University, Bill Johnson. He began the term under some controversy over his prior politics as an Ohio Congressman.

Guests:

-Jessie Hill, Professor of Law, Case Western Reserve University & Cooperating Attorney, ACLU of Ohio

-Susan Tebben, Reporter, Ohio Capital Journal

-Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media