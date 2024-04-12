Norfolk Southern agrees to pay $600 million settlement in East Palestine crash | Reporters Roundtable

Norfolk Southern has announced it has agreed in principle to a $600 million settlement in the East Palestine train derailment.

The money, if approved by the court, would settle class action claims brought by businesses and individuals following the February 2023 derailment in Columbiana County. The train spilled toxic chemicals including vinyl chloride.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency this week announced new standards to limit so-called "forever chemicals" in public drinking water systems.

The chemicals are collectively known as PFAS or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says President Joe Biden could be kept off the Ohio ballot this November unless Democrats change their convention dates, or an existing state law is changed. Ohio's law requires presidential candidates be certified for the ballot 90 days before the election—or August 7. But the Democrats won't formally nominate Biden as their nominee until the party convention which begins August 19 in Chicago.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik delivered his first state of the cityspeech this week. The speech at the Akron Civic Theater focused on public safety and comes as the city is being criticized for its internal-search for a new police chief and the police-shooting of a teenager.

Cleveland is one of 14 cities that have filed a lawsuit to prevent an Ohio ban on local tobacco restrictions from going into effect.Cities have sought to ban the sale of flavored tobacco and flavored vapes. But state lawmakers thwarted that effort by enacting a ban that prohibits cities from putting laws on the books that go further than existing statewide law. Governor DeWine vetoed the ban only to see lawmakers override the veto.

We will discuss these stories and other top news on Friday’s “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable.”

Guests:

-Anna Huntsman, Akron-Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Zaria Johnson, Environmental Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV