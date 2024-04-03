Experts offer viewing and travel safety tips for April 8 total solar eclipse

April 8 will bring a total solar eclipse to parts of Ohio. Only those located within a path that’s just 115-miles wide will experience totality. That’s when the moon will completely obscure the sun’s light. That path cuts across Ohio from the southwest to the northeast and includes cities such as Akron, Massillon, Kent, Mansfield, Dayton and Toledo.

The peak eclipse will only last minutes, but the entire event is so rare that it’s expected to bring people to Cleveland and the other cities and towns in the state that are in the path of totality.

How rare? The next time Cleveland will be in for the front row seat: 2444.

Viewing the eclipse will require protective eyewear. Specifically, glasses made with filters that will obscure the un’s harmful rays. Glasses that meet safety standards will have a marking from the International Organization for Standardization. Specifically, users should look for ISO 12312-2. Additionally, the American Astronomical Society has compiled a list of vetted vendors selling legitimate glasses. There have been concerns that some glasses being sold are counterfeit.

We’re going to spend the first part of Wednesday’s “Sound of Ideas” talking about some of the safety tips eclipse watchers should keep in mind as they prepare to watch the eclipse unfold in the sky and as they make their way to and from viewing spots on the ground.

Later in the show, we will discuss the economic arc the regional economy is projected to take over the next few years. And finally we will preview, “Maestra,” one of the films airing at this year’s Cleveland International Film Festival.

Guests:

-Nicole Bajic, MD, Ophthalmologist, Cole Eye Institute, Cleveland Clinic

-Mark Christie, Director, Cuyahoga County Emergency -Management Administration

-Matt Bruning, Statewide Press Secretary, Ohio Department of Transportation

-Jacob Duritsky, Vice President, Strategy, Research and Talent, Team NEO

-Maggie Contreras, Director, "Maestra"

