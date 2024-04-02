More than a year after Ohio legalized sports betting, experts raise concerns about addiction

Many Ohioans are passionate about sports and their local sports teams whether at the collegiate level or professional teams like the Cavaliers and the Guardians. And it's been over a year since it became legal for Ohioans to place bets on their favorite teams.

Although it's proven lucrative for betting and gaming companies, as Ohioans placed over $7 billion in bets, there have also been some consequences.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission reported over $1 million in fines to gaming companies involving advertising and promotions violations. On the other side, the most recent Ohio Gambling Survey from 2017 to 2022 showed the number of Ohioans with gambling addiction tripled.

We'll spend much of Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas" diving deeper into these statistics and exploring how the last year of legal sports gambling has impacted the region, especially those struggling with addiction.

Guests:

- Michael Buzzelli, Associate Director, Problem Gambling Network of Ohio

- Nabil Pervaiz, Manager of Prevention Services, Recovery Resources, Cleveland

- Ed G., Compulsive Gambler in Recovery, Area 10 Gamblers Anonymous organization

- Joe Messner, Licensed Clinician, Ana Zao Community Partners, Wooster

- Joe Scalzo, Reporter, Crain's Cleveland