Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

More than a year after Ohio legalized sports betting, experts raise concerns about addiction

By Jay Shah
Published April 2, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Four hands hold phones with sports betting apps open. The screens are cracked, and sporting equipment, money and dice are flying out of them.
Lauren Green
/
Ideastream Public Media
Sports betting became legal in Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023, but experts are warning this will lead to a huge increase in problem gambling.

Many Ohioans are passionate about sports and their local sports teams whether at the collegiate level or professional teams like the Cavaliers and the Guardians. And it's been over a year since it became legal for Ohioans to place bets on their favorite teams.

Although it's proven lucrative for betting and gaming companies, as Ohioans placed over $7 billion in bets, there have also been some consequences.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission reported over $1 million in fines to gaming companies involving advertising and promotions violations. On the other side, the most recent Ohio Gambling Survey from 2017 to 2022 showed the number of Ohioans with gambling addiction tripled.

We'll spend much of Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas" diving deeper into these statistics and exploring how the last year of legal sports gambling has impacted the region, especially those struggling with addiction.

Guests:

- Michael Buzzelli, Associate Director, Problem Gambling Network of Ohio
- Nabil Pervaiz, Manager of Prevention Services, Recovery Resources, Cleveland
- Ed G., Compulsive Gambler in Recovery, Area 10 Gamblers Anonymous organization
- Joe Messner, Licensed Clinician, Ana Zao Community Partners, Wooster
- Joe Scalzo, Reporter, Crain's Cleveland

Jay Shah
Jay Shah is an associate producer for the "Sound of Ideas."
