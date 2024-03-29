© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Cleveland City Council signs off on financing tool to fund downtown development | Reporters Roundtable

By Leigh Barr
Published March 29, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Cleveland lakefront
Tony Dejak
/
AP
A photograph of the Cleveland lakefront.

Cleveland City Council gave its unanimous approval this week to Mayor Justin Bibb's plan to create a special taxing district to fund redevelopment of downtown and the city's waterfronts.

The Shore-to-Core-to-Shore tax increment financing district or TIF is expected by the mayor's administration to bring in $3.3 billion to $7.5 billion over the next 40 years. Taxes, except for those going to schools, would be plowed back into development.

Cleveland will begin borrowing to make massive infrastructure investments, with the hope that development creates more revenue down the line.

The city's ambitious plans for the development of its river and lakefronts featured in Mayor Justin Bibb's third state of the city speech yesterday. Bibb delivered the speech at the Mimi Ohio Theatre at Playhouse Square.

Black Elected Officials of Summit County wants Akron to pause its search for a new police chief. Chief Steve Mylett retired earlier this year and the city initially started a nationwide search. But a few weeks ago, Mayor Shammas Malik said the city instead would focus on an internal candidate citing a legal technicality.

A Cuyahoga County grand Jury has indicted former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder on state charges related to the FirstEnergy HB 6 bribery scandal and the federal trial that landed Householder in a federal prison. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the charges this week. A state conviction, he said, would bar Householder from ever holding public office again.

We will discuss these stories and others on this week’s Reporters Roundtable.

Guests:
-Glenn Forbes, Supervising Producer for Newscasts, Ideastream Public Media
-Abigail Bottar, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media
-Jo Ingles, Journalist/Producer, Statehouse News Bureau

Leigh Barr
Leigh Barr is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and the "Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable."
