Book looks to historic diaries to get perspective on women

Author Sarah Gristwood compiled her new book by looking through other people's diaries. women's diaries to be precise.

The book, "Secret Voices: A Year of Women's Diaries," is a fascinating look into what issues women have been concerned about over the past several centuries.

And as much as society has changed in the nearly 400 years of diaries that the book pulls from, the concerns remain the same similar throughout history. A balance between work and family, demands from overbearing husbands, and worry about how to properly raise a family, all play central roles in the entries.

Gristwood recently spoke to Ideastream Public Media’s Anna Huntsman about the book on the “Sound of Ideas.”

Guest

-Sarah Gristwood, Author