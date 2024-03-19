© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Voters weigh in on closely-watched U.S. Senate race and other major primary races

By Jay Shah,
Rachel Rood
Published March 19, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
People fill out their ballots at the Summit County Board of Elections Early Vote Center in Downtown Akron on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
Poll are open Tuesday, March 19, 2024, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

While the presidential nominations have been secured by incumbent President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, there are many important lower ticket races being decided in the Ohio primary. These include the race for U.S. Senate and many statewide and local ballot races.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we start by learning more about what issues and candidates our news team will be watching during the day, and we'll hear a bit about what's driving voters to the polls.

Later in the hour, more than 2,800 city leaders from across the country met in Washington, D.C., last week for the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference to meet with federal officials and discuss pressing issues facing cities today, from infrastructure to public safety to clean energy.

One of Cleveland's representatives was Cleveland City Council President Blaine Griffin. He will join us to talk about what was discussed at the conference and how that information can help improve the region.

Guests:
- Andrew Meyer, Deputy Editor - News, Ideastream Public Media
- Blaine Griffin, Cleveland City Council President

