Class action lawsuit settlement over Cuyahoga jail calls for improving 'inhumane' conditions

Cuyahoga County has reached a settlement with 19 plaintiffs who were involved in a class action lawsuit over conditions at the Cuyahoga County jail.

Last week, Cuyahoga County Council agreed to make updates to the facility, and address policies that have been problematic for years.

Back in 2018, a U.S. Marshals report found that conditions at the jail were inhumane. Those conditions, as well as staffing shortages, led to multiple inmates dying in jail custody in the last several years.

That Marshals report led to calls for reform and the aforementioned lawsuit. The lawsuit didn’t call for any monetary settlement for plaintiffs, but instead focused on fixing the conditions at the jail.

Monday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll dig into the latest surrounding the Cuyahoga County jail and what is spelled out in the settlement with Ideastream Public Media criminal justice reporter Matthew Richmond.

Later in the hour we’ll meet Ethan Moore, a young entrepreneur from Lorain County, who founded the company Lake Erie Drone LLC.

Moore wanted to address issues he saw in the application of pesticides in farming practices. His drone services are aimed at creating a safer and more targeted way to apply pesticides and other chemicals, like fertilizers, to crops.

He spoke with "Sound of Ideas" host Jenny Hamel about where his passion for technology came from and how he plans to grow the company.

Guests:

- Matthew Richmond, Criminal Justice Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Sarah Gelsomino, Civil Rights Attorney, Friedman, Gilbert + Gerhardstein

- Ethan Moore, Founder, Lake Erie Drone LLC