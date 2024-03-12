Minister François-Philippe Champagne discusses importance of U.S.-Canada relationship

François-Philippe Champagne is a Canadian businessman, lawyer, and international trade specialist.

He's also served as a member of Parliament, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Minister of International Trade of Canada.

He is currently serving as Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. Champagne is also a graduate of Case Western Reserve University.

He recently visited Cleveland and his alma mater as part of a U.S. tour to promote and highlight the importance of the Canada-US relationship. Canada is a top import and export destination for Ohio and other U.S. states.

Minister Champagne told Ideastream Public Media host Jenny Hamel that the trading relationship between Ohio and Canada is important.

“Canada is the largest trading partner of Ohio by far. It's more than the six other foreign trading partners of Ohio. So sometime, you know, I always feel we take each other for granted. It's kind of this. sister-in-law, brother-in-law. They'll always be there when you need them. And I feel a bit, where, we need to move from just being nice to each other and to be strategic.”

Champagne says that both Ohio and Canada have been “blessed by geography,” and that the prosperity for each is dependent on one another.

The key, he said, is the resiliency of the supply chain that was severely tested during the pandemic. “One of the things that came out of Covid is that we're going from a global supply chain to a more regional supply chain. I think proximity means more to people today. They understand we live in a global trading environment. But in order to reduce cost and I would say even inflation, we need to rethink supply chain. And, and I think what we've done between Canada and Ohio is a great example of that.”

“Sound of Ideas” host Jenny Hamel asked Champagne about his thoughts on renewable energy sources and production.

“It’s not a choice anymore. I think. I think we'll need to be producing with a lower carbon footprint. I think, you know, people realize that in today's world, if we're going to do something, let's do it better,” said Minister Champagne.

He also touched on the production of electric batteries for electric vehicles.

“When you're in elected office, it's not about next week. You need to think about, the next decade. How do you take decisions today that will have an impact and provide dividends for generations to come?”

Champagne added that he sees the transition from the internal combustion engine to the electric motor as a generational opportunity that should be seized rather than viewed as a challenge.

“I think that, it is in both, Canada's and the United States best interest that we work closely together. And that's really my pitch, is that connecting the dots.”

You can listen to the entire interview between Minister François-Philippe Champagne on the “Sound of Ideas” by clicking the “listen” button at the top of the page.

Guests:

-Hon. François-Philippe-Champagne, Canada Minister for Innovation, Science and Industry