Meet Wooster Mayor Bob Reynolds in our 'Get to NEO a Leader' series

Nearly two years ago, the "Sound of Ideas" began a series called "Get to NEO a Leader," which gives us a chance to talk to mayors and city managers in communities large and small, about the places they lead. We started the series shortly after Ideastream Public Media expanded its news coverage to 22 counties. Our station reaches an area covering about 3 million people across the region, from Ashtabula and Trumbull in the east, to Erie and Huron in the west. We cover urban counties that touch Lake Erie like Lorain, Lake, and Cuyahoga and more rural southern counties like Holmes, Stark and Tuscarawas. The idea is to help connect listeners to places they may know nothing about.

Today, we'll head to one of those rural counties in the southern part of our region, that's home to more than 26,000 people, and growing each year: the city of Wooster. It's the county seat of Wayne County, also known for being the dairy capital of the state, thanks in part to its agricultural center, and home to big businesses like Daisy Brands.

It's also a bustling college town, with three schools, including the College of Wooster and two Ohio State agricultural campuses.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk about the city's assets and challenges with the new mayor of Wooster, Bob Reynolds.

Later this hour, we'll talk more about farming in the region, which is the topic of our next community storytelling series, "Sound of Us." We'll hear from reporter Stephen Langel, and a young couple that runs a farm in Stark County.

Guests:

-Bob Reynolds, Mayor, City of Wooster

-Stephen Langel, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Jen Lautzenheiser, Co-owner, Glenview Acres

-Joe Lautzenheiser, Co-owner, Glenview Acres