Ideastream Public Media's music streaming service JazzNEO readies for launch

There's been a long relationship between jazz and public broadcasting here in Northeast Ohio.

WCPN, the predecessor to WKSU, launched on Sep. 8, 1984, with the broadcast a concert by jazz singer and composer Mel Torme.

For decades, that station offered hours of jazz programming every day, and showcased local, regional, and national talent through in-studio performances.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 26, listeners everywhere will be able to enjoyIdeastream's new music offering, JazzNEO, the region's only 24/7 jazz streaming service.

JazzNEO will highlight the depth and breadth of the artform, playing music from all eras, and will also feature musicians from here in Northeast Ohio.

To coincide with the launch of JazzNEO, the "Sound of Ideas Community Tour" lands at The Bop Stop on Monday evening at 6pm. The event is sold out but we will bring you the event on the "Sound of Ideas" on Monday, March 4.

Listen to Jenny Hamel's interview with JazzNEO host Dan Polletta by clicking the listen button.

Guests:

-Dan Polletta, Host, JazzNEO/Ideastream Public Media