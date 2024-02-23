© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Ideastream Public Media's music streaming service JazzNEO readies for launch

By Drew Maziasz
Published February 23, 2024 at 4:53 PM EST
Ideastream Public Media’s new 24/7 jazz streaming service is called JazzNEO.
Ideastream Public Media
Ideastream Public Media’s new music offering will be the region’s only 24/7 jazz streaming service.

There's been a long relationship between jazz and public broadcasting here in Northeast Ohio.

WCPN, the predecessor to WKSU, launched on Sep. 8, 1984, with the broadcast a concert by jazz singer and composer Mel Torme.

For decades, that station offered hours of jazz programming every day, and showcased local, regional, and national talent through in-studio performances.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 26, listeners everywhere will be able to enjoyIdeastream's new music offering, JazzNEO, the region's only 24/7 jazz streaming service.

JazzNEO will highlight the depth and breadth of the artform, playing music from all eras, and will also feature musicians from here in Northeast Ohio.

To coincide with the launch of JazzNEO, the "Sound of Ideas Community Tour" lands at The Bop Stop on Monday evening at 6pm. The event is sold out but we will bring you the event on the "Sound of Ideas" on Monday, March 4.

Listen to Jenny Hamel's interview with JazzNEO host Dan Polletta by clicking the listen button.

Guests:
-Dan Polletta, Host, JazzNEO/Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas The Sound of Ideas
Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
