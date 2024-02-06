Cincinnati attorney Robert Bilott spent decades fighting companies that manufacture 'forever chemicals'

In January, Ideastream launched a new series focused on the health effects of PFAS chemicals, commonly called "forever chemicals." PFAS stands for per- and poly-fluoro-alkyl substances.

The first form of these synthetic chemicals was discovered during the early 1930s by a pair of German chemists and a few years later, Roy J. Plunkett accidentally created another version many are familiar with, called Teflon.

PFAS are a class of chemicals that number in the thousands. They've been used across the board in nonstick cookware, waterproof makeup, semiconductors, electronic components, and even medical devices like implants.

Now that the series has wrapped up, we're going to spend Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas" looking at a legal effort by Cincinnati lawyer Robert Bilott. He spent the last two decades in a legal battle with companies who have manufactured PFAS. His efforts have also been adapted into a movie called "Dark Waters" starring Mark Ruffalo and Anne Hathaway.

In Ohio, a recent study by the Environmental Working Group found high PFAS levels in Lake Erie fish. The state also tested all water systems across Ohio from 2020 to 2022 and found PFAS contamination in dozens of public and private water systems.

15 states as of 2023 have passed laws restricting the manufacturing of PFAS, and we'll discuss where Ohio lies. Another topic we'll address is regulation, testing, the role of public agencies and the impact in Ohio, specifically our waterways.