Nell Greenfieldboyce gets personal in new collection of essays

As NPR's Science Desk Correspondedent, Nell Greenfield Boyce doesn't often discuss her personal life.

She covers all things related to science and finds a way to make those stories accessible. As a journalist, and one focusing on the objectivity of science, she reports the facts and doesn't involve herself in her coverage.

In "Transient and Strange: Notes on the Science of Life," Greenfieldboyce leaves that pattern behind and shares intimate essays of her life and how reporting on science helps her navigate ups and downs. She gets personal, writing about how she raises her kids and how she and her husband deal with pregnancy struggles.

Ideastream's Drew Maziasz recently caught up with Nell Greenfieldboyce to talk about her new book "Transient and Strange.”

Guests:

-Drew Maziasz, Coordinating Producer, Ideastream Public Media

-Nell Greenfieldboyce, NPR Science Correspondent, Author