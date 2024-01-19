© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas

Stark County organizations stepping in to help those who face food insecurity

By Jay Shah
Published January 19, 2024 at 3:43 PM EST
Lunches packed in brown paper bags.

Food insecurity has been a growing concern nationwide and here in Ohio. A new report in 2023 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture found a severe increase in those facing hunger due to inflation and an end to increased funding for social safety-net programs.

A 2023 assessment from the Stark County Community Action Agency found over 40,000 people experienced food insecurity in 2021, the latest data available.

But local organizations are stepping in to help meet the need by operating food pantries and grocery stores for low-income residents.

On Thursday’s “Sound of Ideas,” we discussed the state of food insecurity in Stark County, and the work of these nonprofits. The segment idea came to us from listener Ryan when we asked for ideas to cover in 2024.

 
Guests
-Don Ackerman, Pastor, Crossroads United Methodist Church, executive director, Canton for All People
-Stephanie Sweany, executive director, Stark County Hunger Task Force
-Doug Colmery, Food Justice Development Director, StarkFresh

