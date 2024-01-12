© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Northeast Ohio food critic and chef look back on recent restaurant closures

Published January 12, 2024 at 4:25 PM EST
A sign on the door of the longtime deli announced to customers it is closed on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.
Carrie Wise
/
Ideastream Public Media
A sign on the door of the longtime deli announced to customers it is closed on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

The end of 2023 brought an end to several beloved restaurants that had been fixtures in the Northeast Ohio food scene.

Some of those restaurants include Corky and Lenny's in Woodmere, Skyline Chili in Lyndhurst, Comida in Hudson, Larry's Main Entrance in West Akron, and Parallax in Tremont.

We invited a local food critic and a local chef onto the show on Jan. 11 to talk about what’s driving recent closures and what foodies can look forward to in the year ahead.

Guests
-Doug Trattner, Dining Editor, Food Critic, Cleveland Magazine
-Doug Katz, Chef

Tags
The Sound of Ideas The Sound of Ideas