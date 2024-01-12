Northeast Ohio food critic and chef look back on recent restaurant closures

The end of 2023 brought an end to several beloved restaurants that had been fixtures in the Northeast Ohio food scene.

Some of those restaurants include Corky and Lenny's in Woodmere, Skyline Chili in Lyndhurst, Comida in Hudson, Larry's Main Entrance in West Akron, and Parallax in Tremont.

We invited a local food critic and a local chef onto the show on Jan. 11 to talk about what’s driving recent closures and what foodies can look forward to in the year ahead.

Guests

-Doug Trattner, Dining Editor, Food Critic, Cleveland Magazine

-Doug Katz, Chef

