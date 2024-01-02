© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

New Ideastream series on PFAS synthetic chemicals asks how worried should we be?

By Jay Shah
Published January 2, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
Graphic showing PFAS and products containing the compounds
Francesco Scatena
/
Shutterstock
PFAS, also dubbed "forever chemicals," have been found in a variety of consumer products and linked to harmful effects on environmental and public health.

PFAS is a group of synthetic chemicals commonly referred to as “forever chemicals,” that have been found almost everywhere in our environment. PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

They’ve been used for decades in products like ScotchGuard, firefighting foam and other consumer products. But they’ve recently gained awareness due, in part, to new research from the U.S. Geological Survey that found PFAS chemicals in nearly half of the country’s drinking water.

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been monitoring PFAS levels in our blood since 1999.

But despite this data, there are still questions about the long term effects these chemicals have on human and environmental health. And, there’s concern from public health officials that people are largely unaware of the dangers of these chemicals, which toxicologists say have been linked to cancer among other health issues.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk about a new Ideastream Public Media series that dives deep into PFAS, to answer an overarching question: “How worried should we be?”

Ideastream midday host and reporter Jeff St.Clair joins us in studio to tell us more about the series. Also in studio is Ideastream’s environment reporter, Zaria Johnson, who contributed to this series.

Then, we'll hear Ideastream Executive Editor Mike McIntyre's conversation with Mary Conway Sullivan on her new book, "What the Farm?"

Guests:
- Jeff St. Clair, Midday Host and Reporter, Ideastream
- Zaria Johnson, Environment Reporter, Ideastream
- Dr. Jamie DeWitt, Toxicologist, Oregon State University
- Dr. David Andrews, Senior Scientist, Environmental Working Group
- Mike McIntyre, Executive Editor, Ideastream Public Media
- Mary Conway Sullivan, Author, What The Farm?

Jay Shah
Jay Shah is an associate producer for the “Sound of Ideas.”
