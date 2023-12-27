Great Lakes Compact and Endangered Species Act mark milestone anniversaries

As we close out the year, the "Sound of Ideas" team is sharing some of our favorite conversations from 2023, that we think deserve another listen.

On Wednesday’s show we'll highlight two past conversations that deal with environmental policy milestones.

The Great Lakes account for 90% of North America's fresh water and 20% of the global supply. The lakes provide water for an estimated 40 million people in the United States and Canada.

By comparison, people living in parts of the West dealt this year with a history-making drought. As a result of the drought and water use that's exceeding supply, the Colorado River, considered the lifeblood of the West, is withering and drying up.

This uneven distribution of water has led to several ideas including proposals to move water from the Great Lakes to the West.

Fifteen years ago, on Dec. 8, 2008, the eight states and two Canadian provinces that make-up the Great Lake region signed a compact agreement that sets terms for water diversion from the region. However, for those living in the Great Lakes, access to water isn't always guaranteed. Water affordability is a real issue in Ohio and other Great Lakes states as households contend with some of the most expensive tap water rates in the nation.

In April, former “Sound of Ideas” host Rick Jackson discussed the Great Lakes Compact and water affordability as part of Earth Week.

Another environmental milestone being marked in December is the anniversary of the Endangered Species Act. President Richard Nixon signed it into law on Dec. 28, 1973.

The U.S. Department of the Interior credits the Act for saving 99% of the species put under its protection from extinction including the bald eagle and humpback whale.

But there are some species that the Act has been unable to save. In October, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced it was delisting 21 species due to extinction. Two of those, a catfish and mussel species were endemic to Ohio. In recent years, the Act has encountered pushback from landowners, industry and politicians.

In the second half of the program, we'll share a conversation from earlier this month with experts about the history and future of the Endangered Species Act.

Guests:

- Molly Flanagan, Chief Operating Officer, Alliance for the Great Lakes

- Crystal Davis, Vice President of Policy and Strategic Engagement, Alliance for the Great Lakes.

- Mary Turocy, Director of Policy & Government Relations, The Nature Conservancy

- Mike Johnson, Chief of Conservation, Summit County Metroparks

- Stephon Echague, Manager, Stark County Park District Wildlife Conservation Center

- Edward "Hardy" Kern, Director of Government Relations, American Bird Conservancy