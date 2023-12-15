Lawmakers send bill banning gender affirming-care for transgender youth to governor

This week a bill which would prevent doctors from giving gender-affirming care to transgender youth, and would ban transgender female athletes from participating in girls and women's sports, passed the Ohio Senate 24 to 8. The House then approved the Senate's changes by a vote of 61 to 27. The bill is now on its way to Governor Mike DeWine's desk.

Reporters Roundtable discussion on LGBTQ+ bills in Ohio. Buckeye Flame Editor Ken Schneck discusses HB 68 and other legislation impacting LGBTQ+ people in Ohio Listen • 15:18

House Bill 68 contained both the "Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act," and the Save Women's Sports Act.

In recent weeks, both supporters and opponents testified in front of the Ohio Senate. Supporters included women athletes, as well as some who said they regretted getting gender affirming care. Opponents included doctors and health professionals who said gender-affirming healthcare is the best medical practice for transgender youth.

LGBTQ+ advocates have protested the passage of the bill calling it “an assault on Ohio’s transgender and non-binary young people.” They are calling on DeWine to veto the bill.

Ohio is the latest conservative, red state to pass measures aimed at transgender youth and transgender athletes.

On Thursday’s “Sound of Ideas” we discussed the passage of House Bill 68 with Megan Henry, a reporter with the Ohio Capital Journal.

Guests:

-Megan Henry, Reporter, Ohio Capital Journal

