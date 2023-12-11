© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Amtrak's proposed expansion in Ohio has some transit advocates excited

By Drew Maziasz
Published December 11, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
The side of an Amtrak train at a station
yuriyt
/
Shutterstock
Several new rail corridors could be coming to Ohio.

Last week, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced that the first steps were being taken to potentially expand Amtrak services across Ohio.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration has identified four routes to prioritize for expansion, hitting major cities across the state, as well as connecting them to other hubs in the midwest.

The routes being discussed include the “3C+D,” which runs from Cleveland, through Columbus and Dayton, down to Cincinnati, the "Midwest Connect Corridor" which links Chicago, Fort Wayne, Columbus, and Pittsburgh, and a route connecting Cleveland, Toledo, and Detroit. Plus, the “Daily Cardinal” route is targeted for potential expansion. That route runs from Chicago to New York, with a stop in Cincinnati.

The expansion would still be years away however, as the federal dollars awarded to study the feasibility of the routes is the first step in a long process.

Monday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll discuss this latest expansion proposal with a representative from All Aboard Ohio, the state's rail advocacy organization.

On the program we’ll also look back at the first two years of Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s term. He recently visited the Ideastream studios to discuss accomplishments, what’s in store for the next two years of his term, as well as answer some questions from our reporters.

Finally, we’ll talk about NPR’s “Book We Love” offerings from 2023 with NPR arts desk reporter Andrew Limbong.

GUESTS:
- Erin Rosiello, Volunteer Chair, All Aboard Ohio
- Justin Bibb, Mayor of Cleveland
- Andrew Limbong, Arts Desk Reporter, NPR
- Drew Maziasz, Coordinating Producer, Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas
Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
See stories by Drew Maziasz
Related Content