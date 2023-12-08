Recreational marijuana now legal in Ohio but lawmakers still working on changes

Ohio's recreational marijuana statute, approved by 57% of voters in November, is now on the books. The statute allows adults 21 and older to possess, grow and use marijuana.

Lawmakers worked to make changes to the statute until just hours before it went into effect Thursday. But while a bill passed the Senate, the House adjourned without taking action. Changes are still expected, and those are likely coming soon.

Gov. Mike DeWine had asked lawmakers to make any changes to the statute before it went into effect to reduce confusion over what is allowed and what is not allowed.

The abortion rights and reproductive health constitutional amendment passed by voters Nov. 7 as Issue 1 is now in effect as well. But unlike the marijuana statute, lawmakers don't have the ability to tweak what voters approved. The measure passed with 57% of the vote too. Ohio has a number of existing laws on the books that conflict with the new amendment.

Cleveland City Council is considering making changes to its public comments policy. Possible changes include limiting speakers to only addressing council business. But Mayor Justin Bibb does not appear to be on the same page as council.

Senate Bill 83 that addresses what its sponsor says is "liberal bias" on college campuses is moving closer to possible passage. The House Higher Education Committee passed the bill Wednesday.

Federal funding has been awarded to study the potential expansion of Amtrak service in Ohio. One route receiving study funding would link Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton. It's one of four routes selected for the study funding.

The city of Akron released a report and recommendations this week on the future of the Innerbelt. The Ohio Department of Transportation decommissioned a portion of the highway in 2016 and gave dozens of acres back to the city.

We will discuss these stories and others on this week’s Reporters Roundtable.

Guests:

-Matt Richmond, Criminal Justice Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Anna Huntsman, Akron-Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

