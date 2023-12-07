New senior housing project in Collinwood illustrates need for more affordable units across Ohio

The Ohio Housing Finance Agency's annual report found a growing gap between the number of low-income renters and affordable homes in Ohio. There are almost 450,000 low-income renters, but only around 177,000 affordable homes.

And with rents increasing faster than incomes, the report says many tenants are finding themselves at risk of eviction and homelessness. In addition to low-income renters, people on a fixed income like senior citizens, are also at risk of being unhoused.

But efforts are being made to provide more affordable housing opportunities in the region, such as the recent opening of the 80-unit Longfellow Senior Housing community in Collinwood.

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll start by discussing the housing crisis in the state, and what solutions are being proposed and implemented.

Plus, to close the program we talk with the outgoing and incoming presidents of The Center for Community Solutions. The 110-year-old organization continues to serve as a health and human services research and advocacy body for Ohioans.

John Corlett will be stepping away from the role after 18 years, and more than 40 years in the realm of public policy and advocacy. His successor is Emily Campbell, who has been with the organization since 2007.

The two will discuss some of the biggest issues they've dealt with while at the Center, as well as what challenges still face the residents of Northeast Ohio.

GUESTS:

- Josiah Quarles, Director of Organizing and Advocacy at the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless

- Elijah Hakim, Freelance Journalist, The Land

- John Corlett, Former President and Executive Director, The Center for Community Solutions

- Emily Campbell, Incoming President and Executive Director, The Center for Community Solutions