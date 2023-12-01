Akron’s police oversight board will review internal investigation in Jayland Walker case

On Tuesday, Akron Police released the findings of its own report into the death of Jayland Walker, who was shot and killed by officers following a car and subsequent foot chase in June of last year. A grand jury earlier this year decided not to indict the eight officers involved following an investigation by Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation. In his executive summary of the report, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett wrote that while there were some instances where some of the officers did not follow department procedure, the officers were justified in their actions.

The story tops this week’s discussion of news headlines on the "Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable."

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb says last week's shooting in Public Square that injured two people speaks to the need for parents to step up. The shooting erupted after the holiday lighting. Both the suspects and victims are underage. Cleveland has been dealing with a shortage of officers but the mayor says police cannot do it all and need parents to do their part too.

Ohio will receive $110 million as part of a settlement with three chemical companies over so-called "forever chemicals" that caused water and air contamination in Southeast Ohio. The state sued the companies including Dupont over the use of a group of chemicals known as PFAS. PFAS is an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. Ohio alleged in its lawsuit that the companies dumped half a million pounds of synthetics into the Ohio River and released the substances into the air. Mike DeWine filed the lawsuit in 2018 when he was Ohio’s attorney general.

Ohio's new recreational marijuana statute goes into effect next week on Dec. 7. Voters approved the legalized use for adults 21 and older when they passed Issue 2 last month. Before it goes into effect, Republican lawmakers are working to tweak the law.

Guests:

-Abigail Bottar, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Josh Boose, Assistant Producer for Newscasts, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

