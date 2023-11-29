How effective is Cleveland's gunshot detection technology, ShotSpotter?

It's been three years since the Cleveland Division of Police started using a gunshot detection technology called ShotSpotter.

The technology includes a network of microphones scattered around the city that is used to detect and locate gunshots. It then sends information to officers on patrol.

The goal has been for ShotSpotter to help police officers better respond to and investigate gun crimes. But as the city of Cleveland's $2.7 million ShotSpotter contract is up for renewal next year, there are critics that question whether the technology really works in helping keep the streets of Cleveland safer.

In fact, as Cleveland is deciding the future of ShotSpotter as a crimefighting tool, officials in Dayton just decided to do away with the technology.

But Mayor Justin Bibb believes in ShotSpotter as a part of the city's fight against crime.

On Wednesday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk with Ideastream's criminal justice reporter Matt Richmond, who reported on the effectiveness of this technology in Cleveland.

Later in this hour, we'll discuss the topic of food insecurity.

A recent report from the Department of Agriculture found more than 44 million Americans lived in households dealing with hunger last year, with higher rates of food insecurity for Black and Latino households.

The report attributes part of the increase to high food prices, due to inflation, but it also points out that many households do not have consistent, dependable access to enough food for active, healthy living.

A City Club of Cleveland conversation happening Wednesday night at 5:30 at Morning Star Baptist Church will discuss food justice in Cleveland, by reexamining the idea of food deserts — to instead think of the impact of food apartheid. National food justice activist Karen Washington, defines food apartheid as a "system of segregation that divides those with access to an abundance of nutritious food and those who have been denied that access due to systemic injustice."

Food Justice in Cleveland: Nourishing and Harvesting Equality

A FREE Community Conversation

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023

5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Doors at 4:30pm / Event Begins 5:30pm

Morning Star Baptist Church

Guests:

-Matt Richmond, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Marlene Harris-Taylor, Director of Engaged Journalism, Ideastream Public Media

-Kim Foreman, Executive Director, Environmental Health Watch