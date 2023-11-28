Gun violence impacts ER trauma workers including doctors, nurses and cleaning staff

Since the pandemic, gun violence has risen across the country, including in Cleveland, where since 2020, the number of homicides have been at least 130 per year, and as of mid-November this year, that number is at 146.

When someone has a gun-related injury, they're taken to a trauma center to receive the first level of emergency treatment. If that patient stays at the hospital for 25 days, they will be touched by about 400 to 500 people, including ICU nurses, to social workers, to radiologists to the cleaning staff.

As gun-violence and deaths from gunshot wounds rise, studies show trauma staff have high rates of anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder due to their jobs.

A new story from Ideastream Public Media looked into what it is like for hospital workers who are witnessing the aftermath of gun violence.

We'll discuss this topic on Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," with Ideastream health reporter Taylor Wizner, who spent a night in MetroHealth's emergency room.

Guests:

-Taylor Wizner, Health Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Jeffrey Claridge, MD, Trauma Director, MetroHealth

-Jennifer King, DSW, Co-director, Center on Trauma and Adversity, Case Western Reserve University

-Kabir Bhatia, Senior Arts Reporter, Ideastream Public Media