Report finds people of color with disabilities face more discrimination

People with disabilities have long been fighting for access and inclusion. Last month, 33 years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the National Institutes of Health finally designated people with disabilities as a health disparity population, promising to put more resources toward addressing equity gaps. But, the path for people with disabilities continues to be one filled with difficulties, particularly for people of color.

That's true for students of color with disabilities in Ohio, according to a new report from the Center for Community Solutions in conjunction with the Achievement Centers.

"Black students with disabilities in Ohio experience disparate treatment in the classroom, including facing more severe discipline," the report said.

The report also finds that people of color with disabilities in Ohio face more discrimination and inequity than their white counterparts. They report worse outcomes when it comes to health access, financial security and safety in the community.

We begin Monday's "Sound of Ideas" discussing the report, "The Intersection of Race and Disability: A View from Ohio," and its findings.

Later in this hour, we'll learn about how Ohio played a role in the women's suffrage movement. A new book from a local author tracks the decades-long history, and important figures from The Buckeye State that were involved in the fight to earn women the right to vote.

GUESTS:

- John Corlett, CEO and Executive Director, Center for Community Solutions

- Bernadette Kerrigan, CEO and President, Achievement Centers for Children

- Lisa Hunt, Family Engagement Specialist, Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District

- Jamie Capuzza, Professor, Department of Literature and Communication Art; Director, The Gender and Sexuality Studies Program, The University of Mount Union

- Stephanie Czekalinski, Deputy Editor of News, Ideastream Public Media

