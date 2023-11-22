© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Northeast Ohio food banks feeding record numbers as food insecurity grows

By Leigh Barr,
Rachel Rood
Published November 22, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
Volunteer Kevin Doyle carries food over to a vehicle at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's Thanksgiving food distribution on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
Volunteer Kevin Doyle carries food over to a vehicle at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank's Thanksgiving food distribution on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

Thanksgiving more than other holidays focuses on food. Families and friends will gather tomorrow to celebrate with a big meal.

But for a growing number of Ohioans, food insecurity and hunger are a reality.

According to Feeding America, a nationwide network of food banks and food pantries, hunger is a reality for 1 in 8 Ohioans and 1 in 7 Ohio children. The organization says that amounts to nearly 1.4 million Ohioans not having access to sufficient food.

The Ohio Association of Food Banks conducted a survey in the spring and found that among those receiving emergency food help, two-thirds had to make choices between buying food and meeting other household expenses.

We're going to begin today's show talking about food insecurity in Northeast Ohio.

Later in this hour, as we enter the holiday season, it's important to acknowledge that for some, this time of year can be really tough to navigate emotionally, especially if you're dealing with loss, separation or isolation. The pressure to be joyful from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day is ever-present, from the media, to work or school, to your own family and friends.

We will talk about how to survive the holiday season whether you're dealing with grief, isolation, or indifference with mental health experts.

Guests:
-Kristin Warzocha, President and CEO, Cleveland Food Bank
-Katie Carver Reed, Vice President, Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank
-Mark Tripodi, Founder and CEO, Cornerstone of Hope
-Julia Elllifritt, Education Director, Clinician, Cornerstone of Hope

Resource Links:
Cleveland Food Bank website
Cleveland Food Bank Get Help page
Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank website
Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank Help page
Cornerstone of Hope website

