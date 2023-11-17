PBS ‘Native America’ series challenges outdated perceptions

A 2018 report from the First Nations Development Institute found that two-thirds of Americans had never met a Native American person.

The report also showed that the prevalence of stereotypes in popular culture, media and sports, predominantly tethered people's association of Native Americans with the past.

A four-part PBS series – produced by Providence Pictures based in Rhode Island – challenged those outdated perceptions by highlighting the prominence of modern Native American luminaries in shaping the future.

The series called “Native America.” Its second season, containing four episodes, premiered on PBS last month and concluded this week.

Guests:

- Pam Belgarde, Producer, Providence Pictures

- Charles "Boots" Kennedye, Producer/Director, Providence Pictures

- Aaron Yazzie, Mechanical Engineer, NASA

- Cynthia Connolly, Director of Programming, The City Club of Cleveland