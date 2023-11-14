© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

After the November election, a look at efforts to improve voter engagement in Northeast Ohio

By Rachel Rood
Published November 14, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
Among other high-income countries, voter turnout in U.S. elections, which was 62% in 2020, is below average, especially when compared to some of our peers, like Sweden and Belgium, with turnout at 78% or higher.

Though off-year elections typically get lower turnout, two major statewide issues on the ballot last week made statewide turnout on par with last year's midterm elections, according to the Secretary of State's office.

But it also highlighted areas with consistently low turnout, like Cleveland, with almost 29% turnout, which was far behind Cuyahoga County's 45%.

Last month, Innovation Ohio released a report digging into the 2.7 million people sitting out of Ohio's elections. It found roughly 1 in 5 inactive voters are Black, and 64% are younger than 50. And many unregistered voters live near the three big cities in Ohio — Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we will talk to two local experts about efforts to engage voters in Cleveland and elsewhere, and look ahead to 2024, which will feature a presidential election.

Later in this hour, we'll talk about a PBS series that highlights the modern Native American experience in the US.

Guests:
-Erika Anthony, Executive Director, Cleveland VOTES
-Kayla Griffin, President, Cleveland NAACP & Ohio State Director of All Voting Is Local
-Pam Belgarde, Producer, Providence Pictures
-Charles "Boots" Kennedye, Producer/Director, Providence Pictures
-Aaron Yazzie, Mechanical Engineer, NASA
-Cynthia Connolly, Director of Programming, City Club of Cleveland

The Sound of Ideas
Rachel Rood
Rachel is the supervising producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
