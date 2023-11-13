The war between Israel and Hamas is having a traumatic impact on communities in Northeast Ohio

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas draws on for over a month now, images, videos, and reports of death and destruction bombard the rest of the world.

Israelis continue to mourn the more than 1,400 that were murdered in the Hamas attack on October 7, while Ministry of Health officials in Ramallah put the death toll of Palestinians at over 11,000.

The nature of this war is having a ripple effect across the globe, both in the rise of hate-fuel attacks, and on the mental health of communities close to the conflict.

That impact is being felt here in Northeast Ohio, a region that is home to roughly 80,000 Jews and 25,000 Palestinians.

Both of those communities are no strangers to trauma. Psychologists say that this latest conflict is bringing up generational trauma that’s been experienced for decades.

Monday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll discuss how the war in the middle east is fueling trauma here in Northeast Ohio.

Later in the hour, we continue the discussion on collective trauma with Shankar Vedantam, the creator and host of the NPR program “Hidden Brain.”

That program is launching a new series called "Healing 2.0," inspired in part by the turbulent nature of the world today, the grief experienced during the pandemic, and the everyday stressors all of us face.

This series is exploring how we can change our lives by taking a closer look at how we address and cope with trauma and loss.

The series also tackles other topics like the stories we tell ourselves about our own lives, and how we process grief.

GUESTS:

- Sharon Fagin, PhD, Rekindle Fellowship; Anti-Defamation League Anti-bias Facilitator

- Faten Husni Odeh, Interim Executive Director, CAIR-Ohio

- Arianna Galligher, Associate Director, STAR Trauma Recovery Center, Wexner Medical Center, The Ohio State University

- Stephen Langel, Health Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Shankar Vedantam, Host and Creator, "Hidden Brain"