The Sound of Ideas

Shankar Vedantam discusses new series on coping with trauma, ‘Healing 2.0'

Published November 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST
A photograph of Shankar Vedantam.

Many people are struggling to cope with the turbulence in the world today. From war in Ukraine and the Middle East to the ongoing anxiety and uncertainties created by the pandemic. Our politics remain bitterly divided and polarized. On the individual level, people contend with their own personal hardship, loss and grief.

This month, “Hidden Brain” begins a special series called “Healing 2.0” on its podcast and radio feeds. It will explore how we can change our lives by changing the narrative we tell ourselves and delve into coping with loss. The series will also investigate whether the adage, “whatever doesn’t kill you makes your stronger” holds any truth.

We recently caught up with “Hidden Brain” creator and host, Shankar Vedantam to talk about trauma and loss and the “Healing 2.0” series.

Guests:
-Shankar Vedantam, Host and Creator, "Hidden Brain"

