Ohio Republicans say election will not end the battle over abortion rights

Abortion rights and legalized marijuana advocates celebrated this week after Ohio voters decisively passed state Issue 1 and Issue 2.

Issue 1 puts abortion and reproductive health protections in the state constitution. Issue 2 legalizes recreational marijuana for those 21 and older.

Opponents of both issues though, including state lawmakers say the battle, especially over abortion is far from over. Republican lawmakers also want to tweak the statute that legalized recreational marijuana.

A charter amendment proposal that would have earmarked 2% of Cleveland's budget for a "peoples' budget" was defeated in the election. Clevelanders narrowly voted down Issue 38 by a margin of 1,388 votes.

Statewide issues helped drive voter turnout for the election.

In Cuyahoga and Summit counties, however, turnout combined with new systems and software created a recipe for a long night waiting for results.

It was all but a formality, but after six months, Shammas Malik can finally drop the word presumptive from in front of mayor. Akron voters picked their next mayor and council on Tuesday. In Malik's case, there was no Republican candidate on the ballot, so he took the night with 96% of the vote against token write-in opposition according to unofficial results.

For the first time 20 years, voters in Canton had the opportunity to make a fresh pick for mayor after two-term incumbent Tom Bernabei opted not to seek re-election. Canton, another heavily Democratic city, opted to make current council president William Sherer II its next mayor.

We will discuss election results, election glitches and what comes next on the “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable."

Guests:

-Andrew Meyer, Deputy Editor for News, Ideastream Public Media

-Stephanie Czekalinksi, Deputy Editor for News, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

