Collision of art and artificial intelligence creates murky waters for artists, curators and educators

Is the human touch what gives art its meaning?

Are the years that Michelangelo spent laying on his back 60 feet in the air what make the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel so moving?

Do the words of Toni Morrison resonate more because we can feel her lived experience as a Black woman through her texts?

On the other hand, is it odd for The Beatles to digitally extract John Lennon's voice from an unreleased demo to produce a new song four decades after his death?

Artificial intelligence is reshaping so many occupations right now, not just coding or manufacturing. More and more we're seeing how AI is colliding with human beings' desire to create and express themselves through a variety of media.

Programs like DALL-E or Midjourney are being used to produce visual pieces. ChatGPT is being used in writing, and musicians now have access to tools like BandLab and LANDR to help produce new tunes at the click of a button.

On Monday’s “Sound of Ideas,” we'll talk about how the use of AI is being used in the art world. We’ll hear from an artist and educator who uses AI in the classroom, a tech reporter covering the subject, and a non-profit director who is providing grants to artists incorporating new tech into their work.

Later in the program, we'll learn all about Holden Garden and Forest's seedbank program.

Holden Forest and Gardens in Kirtland has acquired its first, brand-new seed bank, which it plans to use for research and reforestation efforts.

The bank is an old shipping container that was refurbished and donated by a Hawaiian company called Terraformation. The arboretum hopes to increase the region's tree canopy and help fight climate change.

GUESTS:

- Jimmy Kuehnle, Professor and Chair, Sculpture + Mixed Media, The Cleveland Institute of Art

- Kate Knibbs, Senior Writer, WIRED

- Koven Smith, Senior Director/Arts, The Knight Foundation

- Katie Stuble, Director of Research, Holden Forest and Gardens

- Kimberly Lessman, Seed Bank Manager, Holden Forest and Gardens

- Ida Lieszkovszky, Freelance Reporter