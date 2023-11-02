The "Sound of Us" series looks at what makes marriage work and why some remain unmarried

Earlier this week, the “Sound of Ideas” presented a conversation about the state of independent music venues in the region.

Many of those institutions are still reeling from the pandemic, experiencing lagging attendance numbers, and have experienced financial strains due to supply chain issues and inflation.

That story of economic uncertainty is being felt throughout another arts landscape, theaters.

Playhouses of all sizes are also experiencing rising costs as they forge ahead with new seasons in an industry still reckoning with pandemic challenges.

To kick off Thursday’s “Sound of Ideas,” we'll get a sense of how area theaters are faring with Carrie Wise, Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture deputy editor.

Later in this hour, we’ll discuss the newest “Sound of Us” community storytelling series, “Stories of Marriage.”

Ideastream's Justin Glanville will talk with some of the series participants, as they dig into what makes a successful marriage work, and why some people are happy to remain single.

Finally, another episode of our music podcast, “Shuffle.” This week, Amanda Rabinowitz speaks with Jean P The MC about the pride he has for his hometown of Canton, and how he credits music with saving his life.

GUESTS:

- Carrie Wise, Deputy Editor for Arts and Culture, Ideastream Public Media

- Justin Glanville, Senior Producer of Community Storytelling, Ideastream Public Media

- Lisa Chiu, "Sound of Us" Storyteller

- Charlotte Morgan, "Sound of Us" Storyteller

- Jean P. The MC, Musician

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"