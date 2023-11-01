November 2023 election: Ohio voting experts answer questions

We are less than a week out from the November election in which Ohioans will decide two statewide issues: State Issue 1, the proposed abortion rights and reproductive health constitutional amendment, and State Issue 2, the statute to legalize recreational marijuana.

Both issues are expected to drive turnout.

November 2023 general election voter guide

Wednesday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we'll devote most of the hour to voting and voting-related topics. We'll also answer questions listeners may have about some of the voting changes that have been adopted, including identification requirements.

Election boards are offering extended in-person early voting hours this week as well as weekend hours this Saturday and Sunday.

However, we will begin with the removal of nearly 27,000 inactive registrations from the state’s voter database.

The clean-up took place in late September on a directive from Secretary of State Frank LaRose. It’s a process that is done regularly and required by law to ensure the voting rolls are up to date. But some have questioned the timing so close to the November election.

Then, Senior Reporter Kabir Bhatia talks to television producer George Schlatter on his new book.

Guests:

-Haley BeMiller, Political Reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

-Jen Miller, Executive Director, League of Women Voters of Ohio

-Kayla Griffin, Ohio State Director, All Voting Is Local

-Tom Sutton, Ph.D, Professor of Political Science, Baldwin Wallace University

-Kabir Bhatia, Senior Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-George Schlatter, Producer, Author

Voter Resources:

Directory of Ohio's 88 election boards

Early Voting Days and Hours

Ohio Voter ID requirements

Check if your name was removed from voting rolls

