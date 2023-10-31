National Park leaders from across the country assemble in Northeast Ohio

Last week, the National Parks Friends Alliance met in Cleveland, and Cuyahoga Valley National Park was shown off as one of the region's best assets.

The annual meeting is a chance for hundreds of National Parks advocates from across the country to assemble and discuss how to move the mission of the parks forward.

On the agenda for this year's meeting were discussions regarding park access and equity, funding, and even how to better collaborate with indigenous communities.

Visitors for the conference also got a chance to visit Cuyahoga Valley National Park and see how a National Park near urban centers can be both a unique asset to a region, but also face challenges.

Two friends of the parks system also visited the Ideacenter at Playhouse Square to discuss the annual meeting on the "Sound of Ideas."

GUESTS:

- Deb Yandala, Chief Executive Officer, Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park

- Lise Aangeenbrug, Chief Program Officer, National Parks Foundation