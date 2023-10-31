© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

National Park leaders from across the country assemble in Northeast Ohio

By Drew Maziasz
Published October 31, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT
The Route 82 bridge in Brecksville over the Cuyahoga River

Last week, the National Parks Friends Alliance met in Cleveland, and Cuyahoga Valley National Park was shown off as one of the region's best assets.

The annual meeting is a chance for hundreds of National Parks advocates from across the country to assemble and discuss how to move the mission of the parks forward.

On the agenda for this year's meeting were discussions regarding park access and equity, funding, and even how to better collaborate with indigenous communities.

Visitors for the conference also got a chance to visit Cuyahoga Valley National Park and see how a National Park near urban centers can be both a unique asset to a region, but also face challenges.

Two friends of the parks system also visited the Ideacenter at Playhouse Square to discuss the annual meeting on the "Sound of Ideas."

GUESTS:
- Deb Yandala, Chief Executive Officer, Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park
- Lise Aangeenbrug, Chief Program Officer, National Parks Foundation

The Sound of Ideas
Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
