Thousands of Ohio families apply for expanded private school vouchers

Many families are applying for Ohio's newly expanded voucher program and the price tag won't be cheap. Lawmakers expanded the EdChoice vouchers in the budget passed this year. The value of the voucher was expanded and so was the income threshold for qualification. The state has spent $240 million and the tab will get much higher.



The story tops this week’s discussion of news headlines on the Reporters Roundtable.

The state's overhaul of K-12 education is now moving forward. A judge this week dissolved a temporary restraining order that had been issued, halting the transition while it was being challenged in a lawsuit. That means the plan to take away most of the power now held by the state school board will move forward. Oversight of education will rest with a new department under control of the governor.

The Department of Justice and the court-appointed monitor of the consent decree between theDOJ and the Cleveland Division of Police say a recent change in police disciplinary procedures violates the consent decree. The change came in a recent negotiation with unions involving 12-hour shifts and big pay raises for police. The Office of Professional Standards investigates citizen complaints against officers. The new contract says any officer who is not the subject of the original complaint, but who is found by OPS during its investigation to have committed a low-level infraction, will not be disciplined.

The city of Cleveland is finalizing its plans for a North Coast Lakefront master plan. Using feedback from the community, the plan seeks to better connect downtown to the lakefront. The design firm leading the project presented a draft that was 60% completed this week. The city expects to release the full finalized plan in January.

-Marlene Harris-Taylor, Director of Engaged Journalis, Ideastream Public Media

-Matt Richmond, Criminal Justice Reporter, Ideastream Pubic Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

