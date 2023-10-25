Cleveland Police Accountability team discusses monitor’s latest report

It has been eight years since Cleveland Police began implementing the changes set forth in a federal consent decree agreement. The city entered the consent decree in 2015 after a Justice Department investigation found a pattern and practice of excessive force by officers.

The agreement sets out requirements, including changes in policy, procedure and training to improve policing and repair the relationship between Cleveland Police and the community.

The new monitor overseeing the implementation of the consent decree, Karl Racine, issued the report last week. The monitor issues the reports twice a year.

The monitor's report last week found that the department has struggled with implementing a philosophy known as Community and Problem Oriented Policing. It seeks collaboration with community members to address neighborhood issues, a two- way relationship in which police help solve community problems, rather than just making arrests.

Leigh Anderson, Ph.D., the executive director of the Police Accountability Team discusses the report and areas where Cleveland is making progress under the consent decree.