Cleveland police knocked for failing to embrace departmental culture change

The depleted Cleveland Division of Police has failed to embrace a concept called Community and Problem Oriented Policing — or CPOP — laid out in an eight-year-old federal consent decree, according to a new report from a federal monitor.

The police department, under the consent decree, is attempting a culture change from traditional policing to a more holistic approach that deals with solving problems rather than just arresting perpetrators. Cleveland's culture change is nowhere close to finished, the report filed in federal court Monday shows.

Akron's Citizens Police Oversight Board has been up and running for about seven months but has yet to begin the work of investigating police misconduct complaints. Voters approved the creation of the board in last year's election following the unrest created and questions raised following the shooting death of Jayland Walker last June.

Less than three weeks before the November election, a new Baldwin Wallace University poll has found widespread support for the two statewide issues on the ballot.

Issue 1 is a proposed reproductive amendment that would codify abortion rights in the Ohio constitution. Issue 2 is a statute to legalize the recreational use of marijuana for those 21 and older. The poll found 58% of registered voters support for Issue 1 and 57% support for Issue 2.

You will find some of Cleveland's biggest tourism gems and more on the new Cleveland edition of Monopoly. The Cleveland edition was unveiled at the Arcade earlier this week where the company behind the game, Top Trumps, talked up the city's amazing history and architecture. The Cleveland edition features neighborhoods, businesses and cultural gems.

The Arcade is one of 36 sites on the gameboard along with: Browns Stadium, The Flats, Terminal Tower and The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.



Guests:

-Anna Huntsman, Akron-Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Josh Boose, Associate Producer, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV



