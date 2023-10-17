What’s on the ballot for Northeast Ohio voters this November?

Early voting is underway for the November election.

The marquee issues on the ballot are two statewide issues.

Issue 1 is a proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine abortion protections in the state's founding document. Issue 2 is a statute that would legalize recreational marijuana.

Voters will also decide a number of local issues, races and levies this November.

Cleveland voters will decide Issue 38. It’s a charter amendment to create participatory budgeting or a “people’s budget.” Canton voters will choose the next mayor of that city. While voters in Stark and Summit counties will elect new school board members.

Ideastream reporters will join us to start the hour to highlight some of the different local issues and races.

You can also find out more about theNovember 7 election by going to our voter guide on our website.

Later in the show, News 5 Cleveland is reporting on what may be ahead for Ohio if it passes Issue 2 and legalizes recreational marijuana. Several states have already passed such measures, including Michigan in 2018.

Ideastream and News 5 Cleveland are partnering on a Facebook live forum on Issue 2 on October 19.

We preview the forum on Tuesday's show.

Guests:

- Anna Huntsman, Akron-Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Josh Boose, Associate Producer – Newscasts, Ideastream Public Media

- Jonathan Walsh, Investigative Reporter, with News 5 Cleveland

- Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV