© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Candidates running to be Canton's next mayor debate economy, crime and other issues

By Drew Maziasz
Published October 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Graphic of black and white images of Roy Scott DePew and William Sherer over a picture of Canton City Hall.
Lauren Green, Kelly Krabill and Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
Roy Scott DePew and William Sherer are the two candidates running for mayor.

The two candidates that are running to be the next mayor of Canton, Republican Roy Scott DePew, a notary-signing agent, and Democrat William Sherer II, the President of Canton City Council recently met for a debate.

DePew and Sherer discussed economic development, particularly the investments around the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the rise in crime in the region, policing, education and more.

This is the first election in decades without an incumbent, as Mayor Tom Bernabei announced last year that he would not seek reelection after two terms.

The debate was moderated by Ideastream Public Media deputy editor-news Andrew Meyer. Candidates were also asked questions by Canton Repository reporter and columnist Charita Goshay and Ideastream Public Media reporter and producer Anna Huntsman.

Monday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we bring you the majority of the debate between the two candidates.

GUESTS:
- Roy Scott DePew, Candidate for Mayor
- William Sherer II, Candidate for Mayor
- Andrew Meyer, Deputy Editor, Ideastream Public Media

The Sound of Ideas
Stay Connected
Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
See stories by Drew Maziasz
Related Content