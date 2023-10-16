Candidates running to be Canton's next mayor debate economy, crime and other issues

The two candidates that are running to be the next mayor of Canton, Republican Roy Scott DePew, a notary-signing agent, and Democrat William Sherer II, the President of Canton City Council recently met for a debate.

DePew and Sherer discussed economic development, particularly the investments around the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the rise in crime in the region, policing, education and more.

This is the first election in decades without an incumbent, as Mayor Tom Bernabei announced last year that he would not seek reelection after two terms.

The debate was moderated by Ideastream Public Media deputy editor-news Andrew Meyer. Candidates were also asked questions by Canton Repository reporter and columnist Charita Goshay and Ideastream Public Media reporter and producer Anna Huntsman.

Monday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we bring you the majority of the debate between the two candidates.

GUESTS:

- Roy Scott DePew, Candidate for Mayor

- William Sherer II, Candidate for Mayor

- Andrew Meyer, Deputy Editor, Ideastream Public Media