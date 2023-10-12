BGSU foreign policy expert unpacks complex history behind Israel-Palestinian conflict

The death toll in Israel and the Gaza Strip continues to climb following a coordinated terror attack on Israel that began Saturday by the militant group Hamas. Israel said the death toll in the attack has risen to 1,200 with an estimated 150 people believed to be held hostage in Gaza.

Israel this week has carried out heavy bombardments across the Gaza Strip, and cut off access to food and water. The Palestinian Ministry of Health says more than 900 people have been killed.

The attack has drawn support for Israel from a wide range of politicians including Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, who called the attacks an "act of evil" in a national address.

It has been heartbreaking to watch this conflict unfold, especially to see so many civilians impacted on both sides. How did we get here?

We'll start Thursday's show by unpacking this complex history, and learn more context about the situation in the Middle East.

Later in this hour, we'll preview a forum this weekend about the abortion constitutional amendment that Ohioans will be voting on this November.

Ohio Decides: Issue 1 Forum

Sunday, October 15, 2023

4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Guests:

-Marc Simon, Associate Professor, Political Science, Coordinator, Peace and Conflict Studies, Bowling Green State University

-Jill Miller Zimon, Executive Director, Ohio Debate Commission

-Jessie Balmert, State Government and Politics Reporter, USA Today Ohio Bureau