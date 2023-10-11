NPR’s Steve Inskeep discusses his new book on Lincoln, 'Differ We Must'

Few U.S. Presidents have been written about more than the 16th, Abraham Lincoln.

Morning Edition’s Steve Inskeep is out with a new book on Lincoln. Inskeep has found a way to break new ground by tying Lincoln’s tenure in a divided time to today’s polarized political landscape.

In "Differ We Must: How Lincoln Succeeded In A Divided America," Inskeep aims to paint the picture of a politically savvy President who became adept at the game of politics in large part by having encounters with folks that he vehemently disagreed with. The book is divided into 16 chapters, all focusing on people in Lincoln's life. They include well-known 19th century figures like General George McClellan, William Seward, and Frederick Douglass.

The book also includes profiles of the lesser known figures that made an impact on Lincoln such as his barber, William Florville, Native American leader Lean Bear, and conspiracy theorist Duff Green.

Ideastream Producer Drew Maziasz recently caught up with Inskeep to talk about his new book.

