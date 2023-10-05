Cannabis summit begins this week as Ohio once again prepares to vote on legalization

Back in 2015, an effort to legalize recreational marijuana was on the ballot in Ohio. Eight years later, while that's once again the case, a lot has changed in the marijuana landscape.

In 2015, only four states had legalized recreational marijuana, but today 23 states have along with Washington DC.

Ohio has legalized medicinal marijuana use, and the first dispensary in the state opened in 2019.

Just weeks before voters across the state once again cast ballots on legalizing adult use of marijuana, the Ohio Cannabis Health and Business Summit is back in town.

The summit covers all things cannabis, a term wider in scope than marijuana, as it covers all the aspects of the plant, not just those with psychoactive compounds.

On Thursday's “Sound of Ideas,” we'll preview the summit that begins Friday and learn about how much the industry has grown.

Then later in the hour, we'll learn about the next volume in the Ohio Migration Anthology series, which highlights stories of refugees, migrants and immigrants who have chosen to call Ohio home.

It includes representation of African Americans whose families came North during the Great Migration, to refugees from Uganda and Bhutan, to immigrants from former Yugoslavia, Afghanistan and beyond.

The Anthology aims to highlight our shared humanity in this collection of stories, artwork, poems and interviews, called, "(Everything is) Cells and Bodies."

Finally on the program, we'll hear another episode of our music podcast “Shuffle,” this week featuring a band from Akron that has roots in one family’s move from Iran.

GUESTS:

- Lenny Barry, Founder, Ohio Cannabis Health and Business Summit

- Sam Porter, Partner, Ice Miller

- Lynn Tramonte, Director, Ohio Immigrant Alliance

- Gloria Kellon, Founding Member, African American Quilt and Doll-Makers Guild & Member, Cleveland Association of Black Storytellers

- Enock Sadiki, Freshman, Berea University

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"

