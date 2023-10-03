© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
The Sound of Ideas

Family doctors criticize decision to end family medicine residency at University Hospitals main campus

By Rachel Rood
Published October 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
University-Hospitals-main.jpg
Ideastream Public Media
Family physicians, professors and medical students have raised concerns about University Hospitals recent decision to end its family medicine residency program at its main campus in Cleveland.

University Hospitals last month announced it would be ending its family medicine residency program at its main campus in Cleveland. It said current residents will continue to be trained but it would stop recruiting new residents. UH will still operate family medicine residencies at two other campuses in Westlake and Chardon.

In a statement, the hospital system cited changes in family medicine over the last decade, including becoming more community-based and outpatient care-focused.

This decision has led to outcry from local family physicians, professors and medical students who are concerned the move could contribute to the nationwide primary care doctor shortage, and make it harder for patients to access care.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll discuss this decision and the greater landscape of family medicine in the healthcare setting.

We want to note that we invited a representative from University Hospitals to join the discussion but they directed us to a statement that we'll incorporate in this program.

Guests:
-Patricia Kellner, M.D., Retired Family Physician & Clinical Assistant Professor of Family Medicine and Community Health, School of Medicine, CWRU
-Kurt Stange, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Center for Community Health Integration, School of Medicine, CWRU
-Hannah Clarke, Third year medical student, School of Medicine, CWRU
-Thomas Campanella, healthcare executive-in-residence, Baldwin Wallace University

The Sound of Ideas
Rachel Rood
Rachel is the Supervising Producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, the “Sound of Ideas.”
See stories by Rachel Rood
Related Content