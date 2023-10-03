Family doctors criticize decision to end family medicine residency at University Hospitals main campus

University Hospitals last month announced it would be ending its family medicine residency program at its main campus in Cleveland. It said current residents will continue to be trained but it would stop recruiting new residents. UH will still operate family medicine residencies at two other campuses in Westlake and Chardon.

In a statement, the hospital system cited changes in family medicine over the last decade, including becoming more community-based and outpatient care-focused.

This decision has led to outcry from local family physicians, professors and medical students who are concerned the move could contribute to the nationwide primary care doctor shortage, and make it harder for patients to access care.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll discuss this decision and the greater landscape of family medicine in the healthcare setting.

We want to note that we invited a representative from University Hospitals to join the discussion but they directed us to a statement that we'll incorporate in this program.

Guests:

-Patricia Kellner, M.D., Retired Family Physician & Clinical Assistant Professor of Family Medicine and Community Health, School of Medicine, CWRU

-Kurt Stange, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Center for Community Health Integration, School of Medicine, CWRU

-Hannah Clarke, Third year medical student, School of Medicine, CWRU

-Thomas Campanella, healthcare executive-in-residence, Baldwin Wallace University