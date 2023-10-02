Stephen Dubner and Mayor Justin Bibb discuss "The Freakonomics of Cleveland"

If you listen to this NPR station, chances are you're familiar with Stephen Dubner, the creator and host of “Freakonomics Radio” which is heard on public radio stations across the country.

He's also the author, along with Mark Levitt of the best-selling "Freakonomics" book as well as several follow ups.

Dubner, along with his co-authors and producers use economics to explore real-world phenomena, attempt to answer unusual questions, and offer unconventional analysis.

That analysis usually provides a unique blend of insight, humor, and maybe some chin scratching.

Tuesday night Dubner dissects "The Freakonomics of Cleveland" on stage at Playhouse Square.

In addition to Dubner's speech tomorrow night, he'll be joined onstage by Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb for a deep dive into Cleveland's economic landscape.

We'll kick Monday’s show talking Freakonomics with Dubner.

Later in the show, we’ll talk about the shifting practices and advances in organ transplants.

Last week the Cleveland Clinic made news by announcing a new model for prioritizing patients waiting for lung transplants.

For some context, in 2022, there were over 3,000 candidates added to the lung transplant waitlist with over 2,600 lung transplants being performed this according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.

The new model developed by the Clinic takes the process that was in place for the old transplant wait list system and accounts for additional factors.

By including new factors like how long a patient has been on the waiting list, and the severity of their disease doctors hope to reduce deaths among those in need of donor lungs.

We’ll learn about that new process with some of the doctor’s involved, and we'll zoom out to talk about the field or organ transplants and how much it's evolved in recent years.

GUESTS:

- Stephen Dubner, Host, "Freakonomics Radio"

- Yasir Abu-Omar, MD, Director, Cardiothoracic Transplantation and Mechanical Circulatory Support, University Hospitals

- Maryam Valapour, M.D, Director of Lung Transplant Outcomes at the Respiratory Institute, The Cleveland Clinic

- Jarrod Dalton, PhD, Director, Lerner Research Institute's Center for Populations and Health Research, The Cleveland Clinic

